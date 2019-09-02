'The power of football gave me a smile today': Family thanks Northampton Town fans after minute's applause in memory of son

The father of a Northampton Town FC fan has thanked the club's supporters for holding a minute's applause in memory of his son at Saturday's match against Plymouth.

Cobblers supporter Harry Dunn was killed in South Northamptonshire last Tuesday (August 27) in a head-on collision near Croughton. He was 19.

Northampton Town FC fans were joined by Plymouth Argyle supporters in a minute's applause in Harry's memory.

But after an appeal last week, Harry's family led a tribute at Saturday's game by calling in his club's fans to come together for a minute's applause at the 19th minute in his memory.

His dad Tim has since thanked Cobblers fans and Plymouth Argyle supporters alike for remembering his son.

In a tweet to fans, Mr Dunn wrote: "Just wanted to thank #ntfc #pafc fans for the respect you guys showed my son with your applause on the 19th minute. It’s been a really tough few days since Tuesday night but the power of football gave me a smile today it was amazing."

Harry Dunn, of Charlton, Banbury, died in hospital on the evening of Tuesday, August 27, following a collision on the B4031 Park End, Croughton, after his motorcycle collided with a car.

Following his death, his family released a tribute to the keen 19-year-old motorcyclist through Northamptonshire Police.

They said: “Our Harry loved life; his 19 years were always busy. Growing up as a twin and having three other brothers and a sister there was always competition which contributed towards Harry’s bubbly and outgoing nature.

“From the age of seven he shared a passion for riding motorbikes with his Gramps and step-dad. Harry was a free spirit who spent all his wages on fuel for his bike and loved to explore the countryside, with Portland Bill being one of his favourite places.

“As an avid football fan he followed in his Dad’s footsteps and held a season ticket at NTFC for a number of years.

“His love for his family and friends outshone everything and made him the caring and loving young man he was. It’s not until now, with all the messages we have received, that we have come to realise how many people’s lives he has touched.

“The loss of Harry is going to leave the biggest hole in our lives and he will truly be missed by all.”

Investigations into the collision are ongoing, with witnesses and anyone with information asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 regarding incident 478 of August 27, 2019.