The latest list of people who have been charged with drink or drug driving in Northamptonshire in the last two days

Northamptonshire Police is naming drivers charged with drink or drug driving as part of a month-long campaign to tackle offending over the Christmas and New Year period.

The following list of people have been charged by the force.

Sunday, December 15:

• Marius Raduly, aged 33, of Thames Walk, Corby, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 9.

• Michael Billing, aged 39, of Cecil Road, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 9.

• A 22-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He has been released under investigation pending forensic results.

Monday, December 16:

• MD Fozlu Miah, aged 29, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 9.

• Joanna Glinka, aged 40, of High Street, Houghton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 9.

• A 23-year-old man from Wellingborough was arrested on suspicion for driving whilst unfit through drugs after being stopped by officers. He has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test.

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or call Northamptonshire Police on 101. In an emergency, call 999.