The following people have been to court after being caught drink or drug driving in Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire Police has released court results regarding those caught drink or drug driving during the Force’s campaign to name drink or drug drivers.
Caught driving under the influence of alcohol:
Leon Hines, 26, Bath Road, Kettering, was given a 16-month disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £465
Istuan Kis, 32, of no fixed abode, was given a 22-month disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £170
Liam Christmann, 21, of Martin Road, Kettering, was given a 12-month disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £290
Gazment Llanaj, 31, of Swinford Hollow, Northampton, was given a 12-month disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £235
Ethan Andrews, 20, of Mill Road, Whitfield, was given a 16-month disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £465
Simone Hulland, 20, of Violet Close, Northampton, and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling 170
Konstantin Sotirov, 43, of Epsom Walk, Corby, was given a 12-month disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £465
Leon Noel, 57, of The Drive, Northampton, was given a 36-month disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £453
John Roberts, 64, of Overleys Court, Northampton, was given a 12-month disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £235·
Alex Giles, 18, of Kettering Road, Broughton, was given a 36-month disqualification, an eight-week suspended sentence, an unpaid work requirement, and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £115