The 13 worst streets for vehicle crime in Northampton in Spring 2019 - revealed by police
The Northampton streets with the most reports of vehicle crime in a single month have been revealed by police.
The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of vehicle crime in April 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 65 vehicle crime reports in Northampton. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Cowper Street
There were three reports of vehicle crime on or near Cowper Street.