The 13 worst streets for vehicle crime in Northampton in Spring 2019 - revealed by police

The Northampton streets with the most reports of vehicle crime in a single month have been revealed by police.

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of vehicle crime in April 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 65 vehicle crime reports in Northampton. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There were three reports of vehicle crime on or near Cowper Street.

1. Cowper Street

There were three reports of vehicle crime on or near Kettering Road.

2. Kettering Road

There were three reports of vehicle crime on or near Portland Place.

3. Portland Place

There were three reports of vehicle crime on or near Stanley Street.

4. Stanley Street

