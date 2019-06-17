The 11 worst streets for violence and sexual offences in Northampton in April 2019 - revealed by Police

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of violence and sexual offences in April 2019 - the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 202 violence and sexual offences reports in Northampton. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Mare Fair There were 12 reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Mare Fair. Google other Buy a Photo

2. Mercers Row There were 11 reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Mercers Row. Google other Buy a Photo

3. Abington Street There were eight reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Abington Street. Google other Buy a Photo

4. Police Station There were eight reports of violence and sexual offences in or near Northampton Magistrate's Court close to Campbell Square. Google other Buy a Photo

View more