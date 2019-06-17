The Northampton streets with the most reports of violence and sexual offences in a single month have been revealed by police

The 11 worst streets for violence and sexual offences in Northampton in April 2019 - revealed by Police

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of violence and sexual offences in April 2019 - the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 202 violence and sexual offences reports in Northampton. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There were 12 reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Mare Fair.

1. Mare Fair

There were 11 reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Mercers Row.

2. Mercers Row

There were eight reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Abington Street.

3. Abington Street

There were eight reports of violence and sexual offences in or near Northampton Magistrate's Court close to Campbell Square.

4. Police Station

