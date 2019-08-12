These are the worst streets for violence and sexual offences in Northampton in 2019

The 10 worst streets for violence and sexual offences in Northampton in 2019 revealed by police

The Northampton streets with the most reports of violence and sexual offences in a single month have been revealed by police.

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of violence and sexual offences in June 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 232 violence and sexual offences reports in Northampton. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There were seven reports of violence and sexual offences in or near Abington Street.

1. Abington Street

There were eight reports of violence and sexual offences in or near Mercer's Row.

2. Mercer's Row

There were nine reports of violence and sexual offences in or near St Mary's Street.

3. St Mary's Street

There were six reports of violence and sexual offences in or near Cliftonville

4. Cliftonville

