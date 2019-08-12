The 10 worst streets for violence and sexual offences in Northampton in 2019 revealed by police
The Northampton streets with the most reports of violence and sexual offences in a single month have been revealed by police.
The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of violence and sexual offences in June 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 232 violence and sexual offences reports in Northampton. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Abington Street
There were seven reports of violence and sexual offences in or near Abington Street.