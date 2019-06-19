The 10 worst streets for anti-social behaviour in Northampton in April 2019 - revealed by police

The Northampton streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police

The Northampton streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police.

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in April 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 165 anti-social behaviour reports in Northampton. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There were nine reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Abington Street.

1. Abington Street

There were seven reports of anti-social behaviour in or near a nightclub close to College Street.

2. Nightclub

There were six reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Lady's Lane.

3. Lady's Lane

There were five reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Campbell Street.

4. Campbell Street

