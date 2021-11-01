That's rubbish driving! Police chase ends with BMW crashing into bin bags in Northampton

Police are hunting a runaway driver who fled after smashing a Black BMW into piles of RUBBISH and a garden fence in the early hours of the morning in Northampton.

Officers chased the BMW from Billing Road through several side streets before it crashed in Bouverie Walk at 1.20am on October 24.

The driver ran off and could not be located but officers are confident a number of items seized from the vehicle will help identify the runaway.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The vehicle initially failed to stop for police on Billing Road and then drove along several nearby side streets.

"Eventually, it failed to slow down and collided with a concrete barrier before going off road, coming to a stop after crashing through some bin bags and a garden fence."