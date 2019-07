Two members of the public who helped stop a wanted man in Northampton have been praised by police.

Northampton's Proactive Team revealed on Twitter they had been given a helping hand in an arrest.

Library picture

They said: "Colleagues had a foot chase through Northampton Town centre today with a male wanted for multiple thefts and x2 warrants. Many thanks to the two members of the public who assisted in his detention. We will let the Chief know to acknowledge your efforts."