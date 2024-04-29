Ten devastating crimes which shook Northampton to its core

The East Midlands town has had its share of infamous crimes
By Stewart Carr
Published 29th Apr 2024, 16:16 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 17:42 BST

For a town seeped in history, it comes as no surprise that Northampton has as dark a past as anywhere in the British Isles.

From cold cases which still haunt detectives decades on, to cold-blooded murders which shocked the nation, we look at Northampton's most notorious crimes.

1. Northampton

The body of 15-year-old Sean McGann was found in an alleyway near Birchfield Road East, Abington, the morning after he was due to visit a funfair in April 1979. To date, no one has ever been convicted of the crime

2. Sean McGann

Anxiang Du sparked a manhunt following one of the town’s most notorious and brutal murders. Du murdered his former business partner Jifeng ‘Jeff’ Ding, his wife Helen and their two daughters Xing — also known as Nancy — aged 18 and 12-year-old Alice during a horrific attack at their home in April 2011

3. Ding Family murder

Northampton found itself at the centre of a viral news story in 2011, after five armed robbers attempted to raid Michael Jones jewellers - only to be foiled by handbag-wielding pensioner Ann Timson, 71. The gang, armed with sledgehammers, were about to flee with watches worth £100,000 on scooters until the retired market trader waded in — all caught on a video - and they were jailed for a combined total of 26 years

4. Robbery at Michael Jones' jewellers

