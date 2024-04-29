Ten devastating crimes which shook Northampton to its core

4 . Robbery at Michael Jones' jewellers

Northampton found itself at the centre of a viral news story in 2011, after five armed robbers attempted to raid Michael Jones jewellers - only to be foiled by handbag-wielding pensioner Ann Timson, 71. The gang, armed with sledgehammers, were about to flee with watches worth £100,000 on scooters until the retired market trader waded in — all caught on a video - and they were jailed for a combined total of 26 years Photo: NA