Ten clues you have a cannabis factory next door to you

Recent factories across north Northants have been found in a bingo hall, a curry house, industrial units and normal family homes. Most factories are discovered thanks to community intelligence. Here’s how you can spot the clues.
After three more cannabis factories were discovered in Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden this week, we tell you some of the signs of a factory in your neighbourhood.
