Teenagers in Northampton McDonald's stabbing case released by police with no action

Two teenagers who were arrested following a stabbing in Northampton town centre yesterday have been released by police.

A fight involving two gangs outside McDonald's in the Drapery on Tuesday (November 26) led to a teenager being stabbing in the back.

The serious assault happened between 6pm and 6.30pm when two groups had an altercation which resulted in a 17-year-old boy being stabbed in his back.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Now, two 18-year-old boys who were arrested as part of the police's investigation have been released with no further action.

Detectives are now urging witnesses or anyone with information to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.