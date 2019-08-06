Teenagers got 'in each others faces' before fatal stabbing in Northampton neighbourhood, court hears

A friend of Northampton teenager Louis Ryan Menezes has told a jury what he saw in the minutes surrounding the boy's stabbing.

A murder trial has begun over the death of Louis Menezes who was stabbed in Drayton Walk, Kingsthorpe, on May 25 last year. He was 17.

A trial is underway over the death of teeanger Louis Ryan Menezes.

At Northampton Crown Court yesterday (August 6), a friend of Louis' who was with him on the day of the attack told the court how the 17-year-old and his alleged murderer got "in each other's faces" in the seconds before the stabbing.

The teenager told the jury: "I was with Louis and some mates in a flat on Drayton Walk. I went out to sell someone some weed.

"While I was out I saw [another teenager] and Amari walking up the road."

Amari Smith, 18, of Penfold Close, Kingsthorpe, has been charged with Louis' murder and is now standing trial.

Louis Ryan Menezes was stabbed to death in Drayton Walk, Kingsthorpe, on May 25, 2018.

Louis' friend told the jury he had a friendly conversation with Smith - who was 17 at the time - and the other teenager before heading back up to the flat.

There, he told Louis and his mates who had just seen outside.

The friend continued: "Louis said he 'might have a problem with Amari' and asked if I wanted to go back down with him.

"I took a red-handled kitchen knife from the drawer and took it with me."

"Why did you do that?" said prosecutor John Lloyd-Jones QC.

"I know what sort of people Amari and [the other teeangers] are like. It's hard to talk about it," said Louis' friend. "I just took it."

The prosecution has previously told the jury that Louis also took a kitchen knife downstairs with him that was tucked into his waistband.

In the street outside, Louis and Smith confronted each other. The court has previously heard the argument broke out over "comments made on Facebook".

The friend said: "They kept saying 'what you saying then, what you saying then'.

"Amari pulled a knife from his waistband. I didn't see the stabbing."

Amarin ran and the friend helped Louis to the foot of a staircase in Drayton Walk before running to fetch the others in the flat.

Smith claims he stabbed Louis in self-defence.

In cross-examination, defence barrister Mr Paul Mendell QC disputed the friend's story.

He asked: "I'm going to suggest you weren't actually there when Louis got stabbed."

"Of course I was there," said the friend.

He asked: "When you ran back up to the flat you said 'I think Louis' been stabbed'. Why would you say that when you knew he had been stabbed?"

"I don't know, I was in shock," said the friend.

Mr Mendell asked: "I'm going to suggest what Amari actually said to Louis was 'stop being dumb' - and did you hear Louis say 'I'll shiv you up?"

"No," said the friend.

The court also heard the 17-year-old friend lied to the police in his first two interviews and said he was "at the pub" when Louis was stabbed. He later gave his current version of events in a third interview.

The trial continues.