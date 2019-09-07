Teenagers arrested over burglary of Northampton 93-year-old and eight other offences

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with nine burglaries across Northamptonshire.

This includes the burglary on Tuesday, June 11, in Kettering Road North, Northampton, concerning Betty Munroe who sadly died on August 21.

The 19-year-old and 14-year-old males have both been released under investigation.

Anyone with information about the burglary on June 11 is being encouraged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

If you want to do it anonymously, you can speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 55511 or use their online reporting form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org.