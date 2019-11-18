Teenager who stabbed man in Northampton in argument over mess from fast-food wrappers jailed

A teenager who stabbed a man in the leg in a Northampton neighbourhood during a row over a sports bag has been jailed.

Noah Esajabor, 18, was spotted brandishing a large hunting knife in Auctioneers Court in June this year just seconds before he stabbed his teenage victim in the leg.

One of Esajabor's victims was stabbed in the leg in Auctioneers Court over an argument to do with a bag.

Neighbours later told police how the two young men were arguing over a bag in the moments before the savage attack.

The 19-year-old victim in the case - who suffered a severe wound to his leg - later refused to give evidence or explain the incident to the police, meaning the true nature of the argument is still unknown.

However, at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (November 18), the judge also heard how Esajabor stabbed another man just eight months before in an argument at a fast-food restaurant.

The incident broke out when Esajabor - who was just 17 at the time - left a Northampton fast-food chain without clearing away their wrappers and food.

A customer took exception to the messiness before confronting the group, throwing a drink at them and spitting on Esajabor.

The then-17-year-old responded by pulling out a knife and stabbing the customer in the stomach before walking back to join his friends.

The customer collapsed to the floor and had to receive trauma surgery at University Hospital Coventry.

The 17-year-old attacker was arrested the next day for the stabbing - but was later released under investigation and seemingly could not be charged at the time.

At court, His Honour Judge Michael Fowler told Esajabor: "On two occasions you used a knife deliberately to stab individuals with whom you had a confrontation.

"Having a drink thrown on you and spat on is a provocation. But it's nowhere near justification to stab him in the stomach.

"I am told that you have learned your lesson and that you're remorseful and that you seek rehabilitation. But then the reports I read about you do not indicate that."

Esajabor was jailed for six years and will serve his sentence in a young offenders institute.