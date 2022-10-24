News you can trust since 1931
Teenager wanted over Wellingborough robbery

Call 101 if you know where she is

By Sam Wildman
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police have released an image of a teenager who is wanted over a robbery at a shop in Wellingborough.

Courtney Howard, 18, is wanted in connection with an incident in Market Street on Friday, October 14.

A police spokesman said that two cannisters of nitrous oxide were stolen during the incident.

Courtney Howard is wanted by police

Anyone who sees Howard – who has links to the Wellingborough area – or has information about her whereabouts should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.