Teenager released on bail following Northampton stabbing

An 18-year-old man has been released on police bail after a weekend assault took place in Northampton.

The incident happened on Sunday, June 23, in Auctioneers Court, Northampton, near Morrisons supermarket.

Auctioneers Court was the scene of a stabbing on Sunday.

Officers were called to reports of an assault involving a knife, shortly after 2.30pm and a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital suffering a single stab wound.

His injuries at the time were not deemed life-threatening.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today said that the victim "is recovering"

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent on Sunday but has now been released on police bail, it was today confirmed (Tuesday, June 25).