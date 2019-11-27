Teenager charged over Blisworth pub stabbing

A man has been charged over stabbing his victim twice in the back outside of a Blisworth pub.

Shortly after 10.35pm on Friday, November 22, a 22-year-old man was assaulted by another man outside the Royal Oak pub in Chapel Lane.

Shay Gregory, 18, of Hartwell, Northampton, has since been charged with GBH with intent.

Gregory's victim suffered two stab wounds to the back and was taken to University Hospital Coventry in a non-life threatening condition.

The injured man is recovering, Northamptonshire Police today said.

Gregory appeared in Northampton Magistrates' Court yesterday (Tuesday) and was remanded into custody.

