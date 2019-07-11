Teenager charged after knife 'pulled out' on another boy in Northampton

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after a knife was allegedly pulled out on another boy in Northampton.

A boy is said to have pulled out the knife following an altercation in East Park Parade near The Racecourse at around 6.30pm on Monday (July 8).

The altercation was on East Park Parade, Northampton. Photo: Google

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, has been charged with possession of a bladed article.

Police officers are still appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.