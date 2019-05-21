Teenager airlifted to hospital after Kettering crash

A teenage cyclist was flown to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Kettering this morning (Tuesday).

The victim was involved in a collision with a BMW in Barton Road, near Wicksteed Park, at about 7.40am.

A police spokesman said he was airlifted to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with injuries that are described as serious but “not believed to be life-threatening”.

The road is closed between St Botolph’s Road and Windmill Avenue and it is expected to remain closed for a few hours for investigation work.

The spokesman said: “We are asking motorists to avoid the area.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the crash.