Teenager accused of killing man with one-punch on Northampton night-out appears in court

A teenager accused of killing a man in a one-punch assault while on a night-out in Northampton has appeared in court this morning (Thursday, June 13).

Arthur Billings, 19, of Upper High Street, Harpole, is charged with one count of manslaughter in relation to Bradley Matcham’s death following an attack outside McDonald’s in the Drapery in February.

Bradley Matcham

Dressed in a suit, the defendant appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court to be sent up to Northampton Crown Court for a hearing on July 12.

Billings did not enter a plea and was granted conditional bail by the magistrate.

Mr Matcham was hit once in the head close to an alleyway near the fast food outlet between 5.10am and 5.15am on Saturday, February 9, causing him to lose consciousness and collapse.

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire but died as a result of his injuries on February 18.