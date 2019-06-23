Teenager, 19, stabbed in Northampton during assault

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a 19-year-old was stabbed during an assault in Northampton on Sunday.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said the assault happened on Sunday, June 23, in Auctioneers Court, Northampton.

"Officers were called to reports of an assault involving a knife, shortly after 2.30pm this afternoon. A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital suffering a single stab wound," he said.

"His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and he is currently in stable condition.

"An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent and remains in custody at the Criminal Justice Centre, while enquiries continue," he added.

Members of the public are asked to contact the police if they saw anything or can assist with this investigation, by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.