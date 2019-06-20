Teenager, 15, attacks boy with a knife in Northampton

A teenager slashed the arm of a boy during a knife attack in Northampton yesterday.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old boy was attacked with a knife in Becket Way, Northampton.

The incident happened on Wednesday, June 19, between 8.45am and 9.15am, when the boy was attacked by another boy with a knife. The boy sustained a cut to his arm.

The suspect is described as a white boy, aged between 14 and 15, about 5ft 9inches tal, of slim build, with black hair. He was wearing black jogging bottoms and a black North Face coat.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.