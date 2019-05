A teenage girl was assaulted in a Northampton neighbourhood park yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to Errington Park, off Ryeland Road, Duston, at around 3.40pm yesterday (May 13) after reports that a teenager girl was attacked.

A teenager girl was reportedly assaulted in Errington Park.

The girl was reportedly able to be taken home without requiring medical attention.

Northamptonshire Police is asking anyone with information or any witnesses to contact them on 101 and quote incident number 389 on May 13.