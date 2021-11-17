The teen has been advised to 'crack on' with rehabilitation work

A teenager from Northampton has earned himself a suspended prison sentence after getting caught with two knives, as well as drugs, near a fair.

Owen George Cowdell, of Prentice Court, Northampton, was caught with the illicit items on August 28 last year.

These included a regular knife along with a 'Rambo knife' - a large fixed blade typically used for hunting boar in other countries.

It is illegal to carry such a weapon in the UK, with crown court judges sending offenders away 'for a long time', according to the magistrates.

The 18-year-old, who is currently unemployed, was quick to admit fault, pleading guilty 'at the earliest opportunity', according to the prosecution.

The magistrate said: "You have admitted that you were an idiot.

"Especially having a Rambo knife. I just don't understand why anyone would do this in this day and age.

"Given that you were at the fair, or near the fair, the potential danger was very high. If you had gotten into trouble there then you would likely have withdrawn the knife."

It was this early guilty plea, combined with a lack of prior offences, that led the magistrate to give the teen more lenience.

While the magistrate was concerned with the presence of the marijuana, saying the influence of drugs makes people 'more likely' to commit crime, this ultimately did not result in additional punishment.

The magistrate ended with: "We want to nip this in the bud so that you don't reoffend.

"Just remember this is your last chance. We don't want to see you back in court. You need to look at where you're going.

"This is a chance to help you get a job and become a better member of society."

Cowdell was handed two six month sentences, one for each knife, suspended for 18 months.