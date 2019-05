A sign on the roof of a taxi was stolen in Wellingborough.

The incident happened between 8pm last night (Thursday) and 8.40am this morning in Cannon Street between Mill Road and Newcomen Road.

A police spokesman said: “Someone removed the white ‘Taxi’ bubble from the roof of the car and made off with it.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.