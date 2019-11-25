Taxi driver threatened at gunpoint by schoolboy in Northampton

A taxi driver was threatened with a gun by a gang of youths, one of whom is thought to be only 14 years old, in Northampton’s Eastern District.

At around 4.05pm on Saturday, November 23, a taxi driver arrived at Long Mallows Rise to pick up a fare.

A groups of around 10 youths were present, all wearing dark clothes and some wearing face masks.

Six of the group approached the vehicle and one attempted to get in the front passenger seat.

When the driver refused to let him in, the youths surrounded the car and one took out a hand gun and pointed it at the driver, who then drove off.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The boy who held the firearm is described as white, aged 14-15, 5ft, and of slim build.

"He wore black jogging bottoms and a hoody, which had white detail on it and half a zip.

"The hood was worn up and the boy had a black mask covering his lower face."

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

