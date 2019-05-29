Taxi driver robbed outside Domino's Pizza in Northampton in the early hours of the morning

A group of men surrounded a taxi driver and pressed a sharp object into his back during a robbery in Northampton town centre on Bank Holiday Monday.

The incident happened on Monday (May 27) between 3.30am and 3.40am, when the man parked his taxi adjacent to Domino's Pizza in Horse Market and left it there for a short while.

The taxi driver was robbed on Bank Holiday Monday

On his return, the taxi was surrounded by a group of men. He tried to enter the cab but one of the men pressed a sharp object into the rear of his back while the others demanded he hand over his takings.

They then ran off down Horsemarket and towards St Peter’s roundabout.

The first offender is described as a black man, aged 18 – 30, about 6ft 1in and of muscular build. He had dark afro-style hair which was shaved short, and was clean shaven. He was wearing a round-necked, dark-coloured t-shirt, blue jeans with rips at the knees and white trainers with vertical blue stripes. He had an English accent.

The second offender is described as a black man, about 6ft, aged 18 – 30, of average build.

Two other offenders are described as black men, aged 18 - 30 years, with one of them wearing a dark sweatshirt and the other wearing a striped brown or beige shirt.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about what happened is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.