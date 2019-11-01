Taxi driver robbed of cash by 'boy and girl' before they stole his vehicle and crashed it into several cars in Northampton

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a taxi driver was robbed of money and his car in Billingbrook Road, Northampton.

The incident happened at the junction with Lumbertubs Way on Wednesday, October 30, between 12.45am and 1am, when a taxi driver was attacked by his passengers, a boy and a girl, and robbed of cash.

The pair then stole his taxi which was later found crashed into several stationary vehicles.

The first offender is described as a tall white boy, of medium build, aged about 15, with dark short hair. The second offender is described as a white girl, of skinny build, aged about 16, with blonde hair in a ponytail.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.