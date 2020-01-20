Swastika graffiti found on one of Northampton’s oldest churches

A collection of red, offensive graffiti has appeared on and surrounding the door of a church in Northampton.

Three Swastikas have been painted on to the Holy Sepulchre church, which dates back to circa 1100.

There is also a Swastika on the door.

Northamptonshire Police are aware of the incident and are treating it as a hate crime.

It is not clear when the graffiti first appeared on the Sheep Street church.

A sentence, which is ineligible, has also been painted on to the wall next to the church door.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of this incident of criminal damage on Sunday (January 19).

The graffitied writing, which is ineligible.

“A Swastika has been painted on to the door with two further Swastikas near the door.

“We are investigating the incident and our hate crime officer is also involved.

“Anyone with information should contact us on 101.”

The church has been contacted for comment, but no-one was available.

We will update you when we know more about this incident.