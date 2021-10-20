Suzuki rider hunted over late-night hit and run in Northampton town centre

Police are hunting the rider of a distinctive Suzuki bike involved in a late-night hit and run in Northampton town centre on Friday night (October 15).

The electric blue GS100 sped off after colliding with a pedestrian crossing Abington Square between Urban Tiger and Bar So at around 11.45pm, turning left into York Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The victim, a 22-year-old, was taken to hospital but only suffered minor cuts and bruises."

Police are hunting a Suzuki rider following a hit-and-run at outside Bar So in Abington Square