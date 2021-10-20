Suzuki rider hunted over late-night hit and run in Northampton town centre
Pedestrian escapes with minor cuts and bruises after Abington Square collison
Police are hunting the rider of a distinctive Suzuki bike involved in a late-night hit and run in Northampton town centre on Friday night (October 15).
The electric blue GS100 sped off after colliding with a pedestrian crossing Abington Square between Urban Tiger and Bar So at around 11.45pm, turning left into York Road.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The victim, a 22-year-old, was taken to hospital but only suffered minor cuts and bruises."
The area would normally be busy late on a Friday night and officers are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, especially any passing motorists with relevant dashcam footage, to call 101 using incident number 21000601734.