Suspects from Wellingborough and Thrapston still being questioned over Little Harrowden murder

Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in the sleepy village of Little Harrowden are still quizzing two suspects.

A 20-year-old Wellingborough man and a 28-year-old Thrapston woman were arrested on suspicion of murder after Northamptonshire Police attended reports of a stabbing in Hardwick Road at 8.30pm on Friday, June 21.

Police at the scene on Saturday

A 44-year-old man later died in hospital. He has not yet been named.

The two suspects remain in custody.

Enquiries into the man’s death are continuing today, with an increased police presence remaining in the Little Harrowden area to provide community reassurance.

Any further witnesses to the incident who have not yet spoken to police are urged to do so by calling 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.