'Substantial' cannabis factory found after dawn raid on Northampton house

A 'substantial' cannabis grow was discovered during a dawn raid on a house in Northampton on Friday - the second factory found in three days.

Police officers executed a Housing Act warrant in partnership with Northampton Borough Council in Cloutsham Street.

Forensic officers search a house on Cloutsham Street, Northampton, following the dawn raid where a cannabis grow was found

The investigation is still ongoing, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said.

A 'small' cannabis factory was also found during a raid at a property in Lower Adelaide Street, Semilong, on Wednesday - man was arrested.

“Northamptonshire Police will continue to robustly deal with organised criminality around the supply of illegal drugs," the spokesman said.

"Anyone with information can report to Northamptonshire Police on 101 or online.

Police vehicles on Cloutsham Street, Northampton, following the dawn raid at a house where a cannabis grow was found

"Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

