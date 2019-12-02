'Substantial' cannabis factory found after dawn raid on Northampton house

A 'substantial' cannabis grow was discovered during a dawn raid on a house in Northampton on Friday - the second factory found in three days.
Police officers executed a Housing Act warrant in partnership with Northampton Borough Council in Cloutsham Street.
The investigation is still ongoing, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said.
A 'small' cannabis factory was also found during a raid at a property in Lower Adelaide Street, Semilong, on Wednesday - man was arrested.
“Northamptonshire Police will continue to robustly deal with organised criminality around the supply of illegal drugs," the spokesman said.
"Anyone with information can report to Northamptonshire Police on 101 or online.
"Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
READ MORE: Man arrested after 'cannabis factory' found in Northampton thanks to community tip-off