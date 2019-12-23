'Substantial' amount of cash stolen from safe at Northampton business

Burglars broke into a safe at a Northampton business and stole a safe containing a 'substantial' amount of money.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the burglary at a business in Tyne Road, Northampton between 7.15pm and 7.30pm on Sunday (December 22).

The offender(s) gained access via a fire exit at the rear of the building and stole a safe, which had been bolted to the floor and wall, from an upstairs office. The safe contained about a substantial amount of money.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a white Vauxhall Corsa, which was seen in the area prior to the burglary.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000684453.