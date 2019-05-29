Speeding 122mph mum with toddler passenger stopped in Northampton... after overtaking chief constable's unmarked car

A 21-year-old woman is regretting her decision to speed along a Northamptonshire road after being caught by the county's top cop.

The woman shot past law-abiding motorists, who were obeying the 40mph limit, near Queen Eleanor interchange at around 90mph and sped off into the distance.

An image taken from footage captured by Chief Constable Nick Adderley's dashcam

But little did she know that one of the shocked drivers was Chief Constable Nick Adderley in his unmarked police vehicle, who proceeded to follow the accelerating car as it hit 122mph.

The chief switched on his blues and twos and pulled her over near the Danes Camp / Sixfields roundabout upon which Mr Adderley made his shocking find in the back seat.

Mr Adderley said afterwards: "...This VW Golf overtakes my vehicle at 90mph then accelerates to over 100mph in a 50mph limit.

"[That is] bad enough but with a 17-month-old baby in the back - unforgivable.

"Off to court and a substantial ban for the 21-year-old female driver."

The woman's disregard for the safety of others - including her own child - were commented upon by Twitter users.

Invoking the 'Fatal 4' driving offences, PC Goodwin of Wellingborough Police said: "Absolutely abhorrent behaviour.

"#Fatal4 is a massive issue and will never go away as people just don't learn."

And Ellie Atkinson said: "So dangerous and clearly does not have any respect for anyone’s life."

The arrest - which took place around 9am on Tuesday morning - was the second for a road offence carried out by Mr Adderley in the space of three days.

On May 25, Mr Adderley also stopped the driver of an Audi RS5 for speeding at 135mph on the M6 toll road. The driver told the chief constable he had recently bought the new car and 'liked the sound of the exhaust".

Mr Adderley said there was a purpose to him publicising the offences.

He said: "I am posting them to highlight the clear decline in standards of driving on our roads and the blatant disregard for the law.

"This is why I and the [police commissioner Stephen Mold] have committed to greater investment in roads policing."

Mr Adderley's latest hands-on policing proved popular among fellow officers.

Chief Inspector Kit Day of Cambridgeshire Police said: "It would be great to see all chiefs get involved with on-the-beat policing."

A Metropolitan Police sergeant who tweets under the name Sgt Tea Plod said: "Good stop boss. Also well done for being out and about."