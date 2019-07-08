Spate of car arsons in Wellingborough

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a spate of arsons in the Castle ward area of Wellingborough.

Between 9pm on Monday, July 1, and 1.20am on Friday, July 5, there have been four fires in the area which officers believe to be deliberate.

The first was last Monday, July 1, in the multi-storey car park of the Swansgate centre where a vehicle was set on fire.

The second and third happened on the same day, with a bin set on fire in Castle Street and a car set on fire in the Aldi carpark in Victoria Road.

The fourth happened on Friday, July 5, when a car was set on fire in Castle Street.

Witnesses to the incidents, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.