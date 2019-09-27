Skipping a red light leads to burglary and theft charges for Northampton man

A Northampton man has been charged with burglary and not paying for his fuel after being stopped by police for jumping a red light.

Robert John Harford is accused of a burglary in Knights Court, Northampton, last month.

The 36-year-old, of Dryleys Court, also made off without payment after an incident at a service station in London Road, Northampton, on September 8, according to police.

He was arrested after response officers stopped a car that had jumped a red light, a police spokesman said.

Harford will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 14.