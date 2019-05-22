Six young people charged over 'life-threatening' stabbing in Northampton

Six people aged between 14-23 have been charged over a stabbing in Northampton that left a teenager with life-threatening injuries.

Just after midnight on February 18, a 17-year-old boy was attacked by a group of men and suffered multiple stab wounds.

Six young people have been charged over a stabbing in Blackthorn in February.

The boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since made a full recovery.

Now, Kyle Marcano, 23, of Deal Court, Northampton, Dalston Phillips, 18, of Wesleyan Road, Northampton, and Oshayne Spencer, 19, of Scott Road, Kettering, have all been charged with wounding with intent.

A 16-year-old Wellingborough boy, a 16-year-old Corby boy and a 14-year-old Northampton boy, have also all been charged in relation to the stabbing but cannot be named due to their ages.

All six are due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 20, where the case is expected to be referred to Northampton Crown Court.