Six weeks in prison for Northampton burglar

A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to six weeks in prison after pleading guilty to two offences.

Christopher Hulland, 27, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to attempting to break into a garage and a car in Long Meadow on Friday, October 11, and attempting to break into a car in Foxfield Way on the same day.

Hulland was caught on doorbell CCTV committing these crimes, which led to his guilty plea at Wellingborough Magistrates' Court this week. He was sentenced to six weeks in prison.

Detective Sergeant Terry Rush from Northamptonshire Police’s burglary team said: “Hulland’s crimes caused a lot of concern among the community in the Grange Park and Wootton Fields areas at the time, so I hope his guilty plea goes some way in putting their minds at rest.

“Tackling burglary is a force priority and I want to make it clear that Northamptonshire is a hostile place for burglars – we will come after you if you think taking people’s hard-earned possessions is a legitimate way to make money.

“Finally, I would like to point out that the doorbell footage of Hulland in this case was an absolute key piece of evidence in securing a charge on him.

“Investing in Ring doorbells, security lighting and CCTV footage have also prevented a lot of similar offences across the county, so I would recommend people look into these tools as a means of securing their homes.”

The investigation was a part of Operation Crooked where the burglary team, which sits within CID, ensure that every burglary victim in Northamptonshire is guaranteed a visit from the police.

They are also working to review and drive-up the quality of investigations, manage and progress forensic hits, hunt down wanted people, organise police patrols in areas of concern and gather intelligence to prevent burglaries before they happen.