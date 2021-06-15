Shopper's handbag containing cash and wedding ring snatched outside Northampton Asda

A woman had her handbag snatched while unloading shopping from her trolley at a Northampton supermarket.

The thief — described as white, of average height and build with short dark hair and dressed in green — grabbed the bag outside Asda in Kingsthorpe.

It contained a quantity of cash and the victim's gold wedding ring with her name engraved inside the bag.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The incident happened on Sunday, May 30, between 10.30am and 11am, when a woman was loading her shopping into another bag.

"Her handbag was grabbed off the trolley by a man who then ran off into the small alleyway which leads to Waitrose in Harborough Road."