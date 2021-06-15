Shopper's handbag containing cash and wedding ring snatched outside Northampton Asda
Detectives hunt thief who made off after grab in Kingsthorpe
A woman had her handbag snatched while unloading shopping from her trolley at a Northampton supermarket.
The thief — described as white, of average height and build with short dark hair and dressed in green — grabbed the bag outside Asda in Kingsthorpe.
It contained a quantity of cash and the victim's gold wedding ring with her name engraved inside the bag.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The incident happened on Sunday, May 30, between 10.30am and 11am, when a woman was loading her shopping into another bag.
"Her handbag was grabbed off the trolley by a man who then ran off into the small alleyway which leads to Waitrose in Harborough Road."
Witnesses or anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101 using incident number 21000298561.