Shoppers escape smoke-filled Northampton Dunelm store after yobs set fire to trolley full of rubbish

A busy Northampton shop was evacuated on Saturday afternoon (July 17) after yobs set fire to a shopping trolley.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire but not before flames damaged buildings and smoke filled Denelm Mill in St James Retail Park, Towcester Road, at around 3.30pm.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Staff at Dunelm Mill discovered the trolley had been set alight outside the store.

Shoppers were forced to evacuate Dunelm after smoke filled the store

"Firefighters were called by the fire caused damage to the exterior of the building and the store to fill with smoke, leading to an evacuation.