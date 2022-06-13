Shopper punched in face by skateboarder after row outside Earls Barton Co-op

Detectives investigating an assault outside a village store in April have released an image of a man believe may have information about an incident.
Officers say three people on skateboards nearly knocked over a pedestrian outside the Earls Barton Co-op between 9.25pm and 9.30pm on April 14 — the day before Good Friday.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said on Monday (June 13): “The man in his 50s approached the group but one of them punched him in the face, causing him to fall and sustain minor injuries.”
The trio fled but detectives believe the man in the image taken from security camera footage may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch by calling the non-emergency 101 line using incident number 22000213023 or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.