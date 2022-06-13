Shopper punched in face by skateboarder after row outside Earls Barton Co-op

Detectives investigating an assault outside a village store in April have released an image of a man believe may have information about an incident.

Officers say three people on skateboards nearly knocked over a pedestrian outside the Earls Barton Co-op between 9.25pm and 9.30pm on April 14 — the day before Good Friday.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said on Monday (June 13): “The man in his 50s approached the group but one of them punched him in the face, causing him to fall and sustain minor injuries.”

