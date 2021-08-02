Shoplifter to spend SEVEN YEARS paying back £1,750 for clothes stolen from Northampton Next store

Magistrates told a serial shoplifter he will be paying back more than £1,750 for clothes stolen from Next in Northampton for the next SEVEN YEARS.

Stephen Stenning pleaded guilty to theft of 18 coats and 11 jumpers on five visits to the store between November 2019 and February 2020.

Documents from Northampton Magistrates Court showed how Stenning, aged 42, took four white fur coats with £70 price tags on November 17, 2019.

Stenning stole more than £1,750 worth of clothes from Next

He returned the following day to steal three black coats and two green, together worth £320.

Stenning, of Burn Street, Northampton, stole three more brown and two white coats on December 3 — worth £480 — and four more women’s coats worth £232 on January 25, 2020.

He also admitted taking £160-worth of perfumes from Boots, although there was no compensation order made.

Magistrates sentenced Stenning to two terms of four weeks in jail suspended for a year — and two more four-week suspended sentences for failing to show up at court for previous hearings.