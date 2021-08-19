Shocking pictures of man with sawn-off shotgun an hour before Northamptonshire drug-gang shooting

These are the shocking pictures of a man walking through quiet Northamptonshire streets carrying a sawn-off shotgun ahead of a drive-by shooting between rival drugs gangs.

A gunshot victim later turned up at hospital after bullets fired from a SEAT Ibiza into a Hyundai i30 during a high-speed chase through residential streets.

The 24-year-old man had his right arm shattered in the shooting but detectives later revealed it was lucky no one was more seriously injured.

Shocking pictures of a man carrying a sawn-off shotgun through the town centre

Two men, Kaine Simms and Sam Cole, were last week jailed for a total of 11 years for their part in the incident in January 2018.

Detective Sergeant Keith Morson from Northamptonshire Police Serious and Organised Crime Team, admitted: “This was a shocking incident and I am pleased that we have managed to successfully ensure both Kaine Simms and Sam Cole are now in prison as a result of it.

“Both men acted exceptionally recklessly and dangerously on the night of January 24, 2018, and they are lucky that the person shot was not more seriously injured.

“Tackling serious and organised crime has been made a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and that means that we will continue relentlessly taking down people like Simms and Cole and sending a clear message to others that this kind of behaviour and violence is not tolerated in this county.”

Kaine Simms was jailed for 71⁄2 years and Sam Cole for 31⁄2 years

Simms, 24, previously of Hitchin in Hertfordshire, was found guilty of GBH wounding at Northampton Crown Court last month. Cole, 23, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, in relation to the same incident.

A police investigation uncovered CCTV showing the two cars in a chase, starting in Portland Road, Rushden, before moving through residential streets and eventually into Newton Road.

It also captured five masked males walking in Queen Street, Rushden, shortly after midnight — an hour before the victim, named in court as Jordan Callan, was shot — including one in possession of what police believe to be a sawn-off shotgun.

More evidence gathered by detectives showed the shot victim was inside the SEAT along with Sam Cole and other associates. As both cars sped along Newton Road, the Hyundai in which Simms was travelling overtook and a shot was fired into the SEAT.

The Hyundai i30 was later seized following a lengthy high-speed police pursuit and the driver was arrested. Simms fled but was also later arrested.

Forensic examination of the Hyundai i30 confirmed the vehicle was the one used in the shooting after very high levels of gun shot residue were found, which experts confirmed was consistent with a shot having been made from the car.

The driver, a 56-year-old man, was later charged, but died in January 2021 before facing trial for the matter.

Simms was also charged and at trial admitted to being a ‘street level’ drug dealer involved in the Supply of Class A drugs in Rushden and surrounding areas.

He was convicted unanimously and sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison.