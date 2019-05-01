Shane Fox murder: £10,000 reward on offer

A reward of up to £10,000 has been put up for information about the killer of Wellingborough’s Shane Fox.

Shane, a 26-year-old father of two, was fatally stabbed in the chest in Nest Farm Crescent near his home in the Hemmingwell estate just after 2am on December 1 last year.

Shane's parents Ian and Caroline Fox (centre) issued an emotional appeal in December for information about their son's murder.

Arrests over the murder have been made by Northamptonshire Police but to date nobody has been charged.

Now a reward of up to £10,000 is available to anyone providing information directly to Crimestoppers which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Shane’s murder.

The charity hopes that someone in the close-knit Hemmingwell community has knowledge of what happened that night.

Lydia Patsalides, East Midlands regional manager for Crimestoppers, said: “We believe that everyone has the right to feel safe from crime, wherever they live.

“We are pleased to be offering a reward to capture those behind this serious crime, which has taken a father, uncle and son away from his loving family.

“His family and friends are desperate for answers and his young children miss him desperately.

“CCTV has shown that people were at the location of the attack and we are urging anyone with information to come forward anonymously.”

In February Detective Chief Inspector Ally White from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, who is leading the investigation, said: “We know that Shane returned to Nest Farm Crescent at about 2am, having come from the direction of Nest Farm Road across a grassed area and footpath leading to the flats.

Shane Fox, 26, died from a knife wound to the chest in Nest Farm Crescent on the Hemmingwell Estate at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday 1 December

“He was attacked near the car park as he made his way back to his flat, sadly sustaining a fatal stab wound.

“At the time of the attack, Shane was with another man who was also assaulted. He too sustained a stab wound but thankfully was not seriously injured.

“If you were in or near Nest Farm Crescent in the early hours of December 1, you may have seen or heard something that could be a crucial piece of the jigsaw.

“CCTV shows someone walking past the Well Café in Nest Farm Crescent at about 1.55am. If you think this might be you, or if you were anywhere near Nest Farm Crescent about this time, please call us.

“We are also keen to trace a man who was seen outside and appeared to be shouting aggressively towards Shane’s house at about 9pm the previous evening (Friday, November 30).”

One suspect the police wanted to speak to is described as a black male, in his 20s, and wearing a dark-coloured puffa-style jacket with horizontal stitching.

Information passed directly to police will not qualify for the reward.

The reward will only qualify if information is passed to Crimestoppers’ 0800 555111 number or via the untraceable anonymous online form on the Crimestoppers website.