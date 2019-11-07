Sex toys worth A MILLION pounds whipped away by brazen thieves in Kettering

The lorry loaded with the imported saucy goods was taken from a layby on the A43.

Police officers have today appealed for information to try to track down the £1million worth of adult toys.

The goods were stolen from a layby on the A43

The incident happened on Wednesday, September 18, between 1am and 6.30am, in the layby between the A14 and Broughton village, and involved a lorry travelling from Felixstowe to Kettering in order to deliver its load to Rocks Off Ltd, based at the aptly-named Satisfaction House in Cunliffe Drive. The company is the UK's leading sex toy manufacturer and designer.

At some point between 1am and 6.30am, the trailer was broken into and £1million worth of goods were stolen.

Witnesses or anyone with information, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

The incident number is 19000497826