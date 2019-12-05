'Serious danger to other road users': Northampton drink-driver fined after being nearly three times over alcohol limit

A Northampton drink-driver was fined after swerving and crashing into 'street furniture' in his car while almost three times over the legal limit for alcohol.

Dorin Gutuleac was seen by police driving erratically in Red House Road, Moulton Park, in the early hours of November 17, Northampton Magistrates Court heard yesterday (Thursday, December 5).

The 31-year-old, of St Andrews Road, Semilong, gave an initial breathalyser reading of 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and was arrested.

The Romanian national then gave a second reading of 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station.

"I recognise that I should not have got in my car and consumed alcohol and I do regret that I did that," he told the court through a translator.

Gutuleac pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was banned from driving for 22 months, fined £340 and told to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

The magistrate told him: "The law on driving with excess alcohol in this country is very strict, we have no discretion and must disqualify you from driving.

"In your case the amount of alcohol in your breath was very high, nearly three times over the legal limit, this means you represented a serious danger to other road users."