Serious assault leads to cordoned-off bin and police watch in Northampton

A serious assault has caused police to cordon-off two domestic bins in Duston and guard them for more than 24 hours.

Both marked and unmarked police cars have been seen parked next to the bins with police tape around them on Main Street in Duston - near the Timken estate entrance - since yesterday morning (Tuesday, September 10).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said it relates to a serious assault, however the incident is isolated and there is no risk to the public - no further details are available at this time.