Serial thug back in jail after threatening to stab bystanders in Northampton
Magistrates send 25-year-old to prison for third time in four months
A serial thug is back behind bars for a third time in four months just days after his latest release from prison.
Simon Rhys Lawrence, 25, appeared in court following his arrest on June 5 for making threats to stab outside Northampton Jobcentre in Lower Mounts.
Northampton magistrates jailed Lawrence, previously of Billing Road but now of no fixed abode, for eight weeks.
Court documents showed Lawrence was already on a suspended sentence in March when he was jailed for 20 weeks after being convicted of headbutting a police constable, threatening violence and stealing a packet of Doritos from Iceland in Harlestone Road.
He had previously been sentenced for assault and for stealing two bottles of wine and cheese from the B&M store at the Nene Valley Retail Park in Towcester Road on February 25 this year.
Lawrence was also ordered to pay a £128 surcharge to fund victim services and £85 prosecution costs.