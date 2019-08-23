Second man who could have witnessed dog attack in Northampton urged to step forward

A potential witness is being urged to step forward after a woman was bitten by a German Shepherd in Northampton.

Between 8am and 9.30am on Wednesday (August 21) a woman walking along Holly Lodge Drive in Kingsthorpe saw a man walking a large German Shepherd dog.

As they passed one another, the man’s attention appeared diverted and the dog lunged at the woman, biting her on the arm but causing no injury.

The man then walked off with the dog without stopping or speaking to the woman. He is described as a white man in his late 60s with receding grey hair, 5ft 7in, wearing a chequered top and blue jeans.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information about the incident, especially a second man the victim saw in the street at the time who may have seen what happened.

Witnesses and anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.